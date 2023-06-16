UrduPoint.com

Police Constable Shot Dead By Unknown Outlaws

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Police constable shot dead by unknown outlaws

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A police constable was shot dead by unknown outlaws at Dajal road in Jampur city on Friday.

According to police sources, Shakeel Ahmed was going on duty when some unknown outlaws started firing on him. Resultantly, he sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot, however, the criminals managed to escape from the scene.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan, Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan while taking notice of the incident, directed District Police Officer (DPO) Rajanpur Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad to reach the crime scene at the earliest and ensure early arrest of the criminals.

He said that the criminals involved in the crime would be arrested soon and added that all possible resources would be utilized to provide justice to the family of bereaved constable.

Meanwhile, the DPO Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad along with heavy contingent reached the spot and started the investigation into the incident.

He said that the area has been cordoned off and police pickets have been set up across the district to arrest the criminals. He said that special raiding parties have been formed to ensure early arrest of the criminals.

