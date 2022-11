(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :A police constable was shot dead by an unidentified accused in Clifton area on late Monday night.

PC Abdul Rehman posted in Shaheen Force, was shot dead late Monday night in E-Street, Clifton, according to Clifton police.

The body of deceased was shifted to hospital and further investigation was underway.