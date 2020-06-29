UrduPoint.com
Police Constable Shot Dead Over Land Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Police constable shot dead over land dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :A police constable was shot dead in Rawalpindi over a land dispute, a private news channel reported while quoting a senior police official as said on Monday.

Constable Sadaqat Ali was killed in a shooting by the rival party, according to Rawalpindi Saddar SP Ziauddin Ahmed.

The incident that left four others injured occurred within the remits of the Jatli police station.

SP Ahmed said the two sides were in a dispute over a piece of land for quite some time.

Body of the deceased policeman was shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The official said they were conducting raids for the arrest of culprits.

