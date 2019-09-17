Police constable son abducted

Mianwali (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Police constable's son has been abducted.According to reports Police constable Mohammad Akhtar's 15 years old son Junaid Akhtar who is student of Special education has been abducted in Gurunawali village.

Police have failed to trace abductee yet.He had gone out side home for playing and was kidnapped by unknown people. Police have registered FIR on the report of abductee's brother Moin Akhtar.