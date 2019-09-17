UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Constable Son Abducted

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 03:36 PM

Police constable son abducted

Mianwali (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Police constable's son has been abducted.According to reports Police constable Mohammad Akhtar's 15 years old son Junaid Akhtar who is student of Special education has been abducted in Gurunawali village.

Police have failed to trace abductee yet.He had gone out side home for playing and was kidnapped by unknown people. Police have registered FIR on the report of abductee's brother Moin Akhtar.

Related Topics

Police Education Student FIR

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in IAEA General Conference; discuss ..

26 minutes ago

Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020 to kick off in F ..

26 minutes ago

COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam Internation ..

33 minutes ago

Dubai to host Government Foresight Summit

41 minutes ago

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

2 hours ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.