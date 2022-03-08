UrduPoint.com

Police Constable Suspended

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :A police constable was suspended on a charge of misusing power in City Jaranwala police station limits.

A police spokesman said six accused had allegedly occupied a plot of an expatriate Pakistani, Irbaz Hussain, in Gulshan-e-Aziz illegally with the support of constable Razaq Khalid.

After an inquiry, the constable was found guilty and the superintendent policesuspended him while further investigation was underway, the spokesman added.

