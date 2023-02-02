Police constable suspended for misbehaving with student

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :On the directives of the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Sajjad Khan, the District Police Officer (DPO) Swat has ordered the suspension of Constable Shabir Ahmad for misbehaving with a medical student at Babe Swat Check Post, Swat, said an official order of Swat Police on Thursday.

Besides, suspension of the personnel has also been closed to JIS Police Lines Swat with immediate effect.

Furthermore, Incharge Babe Swat (Landakay) Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Taj Mohammad has been issued a show-cause notice.

DPO Swat, Shafiullah Gandapur has issued standing directives to police personnel for showing good behavior with the general public and zero tolerance for misbehaving with the general public.