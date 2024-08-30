Open Menu

Police Constable Suspended Over Torture Of Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Police constable suspended over torture of woman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) SSP Operations Abdul Wahhab has suspended a police constable on the charges of torturing a woman and her son over a wall dispute in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman Talish Abbas Jutt said here on Friday that police constable Waseem Akram along with his brother Aftab, father Muhammad Amin and an accomplice, Liaqat Ali, severely tortured a woman, Mumtaz Bibi, and her son, Shaukat Ali, over an issue of wall construction at Chak No.

109-RB Roda Jaranwala.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed SSP Operations Abdul Wahhab to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest so that justice could be provided to the victims as early as possible.

Therefore, SSP Operations suspended the police constable while the Khurarianwala police started an investigation after registering a case against the accused, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Police Station Jaranwala Women

Recent Stories

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

6 minutes ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

6 minutes ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

8 minutes ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

8 minutes ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

8 minutes ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

28 minutes ago
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

39 minutes ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

29 minutes ago
 Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian ..

Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir

29 minutes ago
 IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recove ..

IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery

29 minutes ago
 Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth ..

Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival

29 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson ..

Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan