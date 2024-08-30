Police constable suspended over torture of woman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) SSP Operations Abdul Wahhab has suspended a police constable on the charges of torturing a woman and her son over a wall dispute in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman Talish Abbas Jutt said here on Friday that police constable Waseem Akram along with his brother Aftab, father Muhammad Amin and an accomplice, Liaqat Ali, severely tortured a woman, Mumtaz Bibi, and her son, Shaukat Ali, over an issue of wall construction at Chak No.

109-RB Roda Jaranwala.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed SSP Operations Abdul Wahhab to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest so that justice could be provided to the victims as early as possible.

Therefore, SSP Operations suspended the police constable while the Khurarianwala police started an investigation after registering a case against the accused, the spokesman added.