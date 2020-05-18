UrduPoint.com
Police Constable Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 01:33 PM

Police constable tested positive for coronavirus in Mianwali

Fighting against corona pandemic, the first police constable has victim to coronavirus in Mianwali on Monday

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Fighting against corona pandemic, the first police constable has victim to coronavirus in Mianwali on Monday.

Police sources said that Saeed Asghar , a traffic police constable was performing duty as traffic warden has been prey to coronavirus. He has been shifted to quarantine ward.

DPO Hassan Asad said that all the youth of police including Saeed Asghar were my brothers adding that a proper treatment would be given to him.

Prior to that a total 20 positive corona patients were quarantined in Minawali district of which 19 people were sent back homes after recovery while another 3 positive patients were shifted to Mianwali from Lahore of which one has also been discharged and sent back to home after recovery.

