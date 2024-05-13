Police constables awarded for best performance

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan Upper Malik Habib Khan on Monday awarded certificates of appreciation to police constables for showing best performance.

Those who were honored with commendation certificates included constables posted in various police stations for their dedication to duty with honesty and bravery.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO appreciated the police personnel for effectively fulfilling their responsibilities with devotion.

He said that awarding commendation certificates would lead to further boosting performance of the police force that were committed to protecting life and property of citizens.

APP/slm