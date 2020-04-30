UrduPoint.com
Police Constitute 277 Teams For Mosques SOPs Implementation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:36 PM

Police constitute 277 teams for mosques SOPs implementation

The Lahore police have constituted 277 enforcement teams to monitor implementation of the 20-point standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 precautionary measures during prayers and Taraweeh in mosques in holy month of Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore police have constituted 277 enforcement teams to monitor implementation of the 20-point standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 precautionary measures during prayers and Taraweeh in mosques in holy month of Ramazan.

Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said on Thursday that the enforcement teams consisted of more than 800 police officers and officials, who were submitting their surveillance reports to the authorities concerned for necessary action.

The police office paid visits to different mosques of the city to review implementation of the provincial government directions during prayers as well as the security arrangements made by the Lahore Police.

The DIG inspected Jamia Masjid Mustafa Shadman, Jamia Masjid Noor Old Anarkali, Jamia Masjid Nazeer Rahim Buksh Malik Park, Jamia Masjid Sherazia Rizwia, Madrasa Taleem Al-Binnat Lower Mall, Jamia Masjid Gulzar-e-Madina Ravi Road, Jamia Masjid Ibrahim Lorry Adda and other mosques of the city.

Dolphin Sector In-charges, DSPs, SHOs and other police officers accompanied him.

Rai Babar Saeed also met the khateebs and administration of different mosques and asked them to ensure precautionary measures in the wake of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 205,583 citizens have been checked at police pickets so far and over 194,756 issued warning. More than 4,413 people involved in unnecessary movement were released after taking warranty bonds from them.

As many as 183,096 vehicles including 103,549 motorcycles, 26,882 rickshaws, 5,333 taxis, 37,760 cars and 9,572 heavy vehicles were stopped at pickets and the owners were issued warning over unnecessary movement. Also, 7,334 vehicles were impounded over the law violations. As many as 2,130 cases were registered against persons involved in violation of the orders during partial lockdown in the city.

