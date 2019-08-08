UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Constitutes Squads To Control Wheelie In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:37 PM

Police constitutes squads to control wheelie in Faisalabad

Traffic police constituted special squads to control juvenile driving, wheelie, driving in tricks and triple ridding on motorcycles on Eid holidays and 14th August

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) -:Traffic police constituted special squads to control juvenile driving, wheelie, driving in tricks and triple ridding on motorcycles on Eid holidays and 14th August.

Cases will be registered and motorcycles will be impounded of violators by traffic staff, said CTO Asif Cheema here Thursday.

He said that no one would be allowed to take law into hands adding that all DSPs traffic would monitor traffic squads regularly.

Related Topics

Police Holidays Traffic August All

Recent Stories

Federal capital maintains ideal ambient air qualit ..

7 seconds ago

'Jashn-e-Azadi' programmes chalked out

8 seconds ago

China, Japan to hold new round of strategic dialog ..

10 seconds ago

Crisis Over Detention of Ex-Kyrgyz President Reach ..

11 seconds ago

Russian Government to Allocate Almost $91.9Mln to ..

9 minutes ago

Muslims of sub-continent actively participated in ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.