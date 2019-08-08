Police constitutes squads to control wheelie in Faisalabad

Traffic police constituted special squads to control juvenile driving, wheelie, driving in tricks and triple ridding on motorcycles on Eid holidays and 14th August

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) -:Traffic police constituted special squads to control juvenile driving, wheelie, driving in tricks and triple ridding on motorcycles on Eid holidays and 14th August.

Cases will be registered and motorcycles will be impounded of violators by traffic staff, said CTO Asif Cheema here Thursday.

He said that no one would be allowed to take law into hands adding that all DSPs traffic would monitor traffic squads regularly.