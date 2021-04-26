UrduPoint.com
Police, Contingents Of Pakistan Army And Rangers Carry Out Flag March In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 09:05 PM

Police, contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers carry out flag march in city

Lahore Police along with district government teams as well as contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers on Monday carried out flag march in different areas of the city, in wake of the present critical situation of Corona pandemic to instil confidence and sense of security among the citizens and make them aware to follow the SOPs of wearing mask and follow business timings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore Police along with district government teams as well as contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers on Monday carried out flag march in different areas of the city, in wake of the present critical situation of Corona pandemic to instil confidence and sense of security among the citizens and make them aware to follow the SOPs of wearing mask and follow business timings.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar led the flag march whereas Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Muhammad Usman, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid and other senior officers of Army and Rangers participated in the flag march. Contingents of Pakistan Army, Rangers, Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police, Police Response Unit and Ababeel Force were part of the flag march.

Police March started from Capital City Police Headquarters and passed through different important roads and markets and business centers of the city including Qartaba Chowk, Chuburji, Samanabad, Moon Market, Kareem Block Market, Wahdat Road, Ichhra and ended back at CCPO office.

The CCPO Lahore said the purpose of the flag march was to create sense of security among citizens as well as to make them aware of dangers of spread of Corona virus. The joint teams of police, district government, Pakistan Army and Rangers closed those markets which were open and running business violating the scheduled timing of closure of markets after 6pm. Police and district government teams also arrested persons not wearing masks.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the concerned police officers and officials to remain highly alert and increase effective patrolling to ensure enforcement of corona SOPs for the safety of citizens.

