Police continue action against criminals: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore police have apprehended a significant number of individuals involved in criminal activities, with a total of 9,031 proclaimed offenders, 19,384 court offenders, and 9,300 habitual criminals being taken into custody since the beginning of the year.

In a statement released on Saturday, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, highlighted the notable achievements within various divisions.

In the Cantt Division, 1,989 proclaimed offenders, 3,385 court offenders, and 2,169 habitual criminals have been apprehended.

Similarly, in the Civil Lines Division, 825 proclaimed offenders, 1,534 court offenders, and 1,026 habitual criminals have been successfully arrested.

Likewise, within the City Division, an impressive number of individuals involved in criminal activities have been successfully apprehended, with a total of 1,837 proclaimed offenders, 4,519 court offenders, and 2,186 habitual criminals being taken into custody.

The Iqbal Town Division witnessed significant progress, with the apprehension of 1,070 proclaimed offenders, 2,598 court offenders, and 1,321 habitual criminals.

Similarly, in the Saddar Division, 1,710 proclaimed offenders, 3,400 court offenders, and 1,487 habitual criminals have been effectively held.

Furthermore, in the Model Town Division, a remarkable achievement has been made with the arrest of 1,600 proclaimed offenders, 3,948 court offenders, and 1,111 habitual criminals, the CCPO added.

The protection of life and property of the public is the top priority of the police department, he concluded.