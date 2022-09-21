Police continue action against drug dealers in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to make the provincial capital a drug-free city and said that police was continuing a crackdown on drug dealers without discrimination.

According to police, 603 drug dealers were arrested during the present month and 606 cases were registered in the respective police stations. Accordingly, City Division police arrested 131 drug dealers, Cantt 94, Civil Lines Division 70, Sadar Division Police 89, Iqbal Town 101 and Model Town Division police arrested 121 drug peddlers.

The police recovered 324 kg hashish, 02 kg 165 grams heroin, more than 4135,000 liters of alcohol from the possession of the drug peddlers.

So far this year, 6195 drug dealers had been arrested and 6317 cases had been registered against them in relevant police stations. More than 2922 kg of hashish, more than 39 kg of heroin, more than 01 kg and 500 grams of ICE, and 46839000 liters of liquor were recovered from the narcotics sellers.

Strict action should also be taken against the medical and drugs stores involved in selling drug injections while drug addicts should not be allowed to gather at green belts, underpasses, footpaths, canal banks, the CCPO added.

He appealed to the citizens to inform the Lahore Police about any anti-social elements involved in the heinous drug trade.