Police Continue Action Against Land Mafia : IGP

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Police continue action against land mafia : IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) Police Inam Ghani on Monday said that maintaining law and order in the province and ensure protection of life and property of citizens as well as establishing writ of the state were top priorities of the Police force.

The police force would continue to take steps on priority basis whenever any government agency would need help in any government matter He said that land mafia and 'qabza' groups, which deprived the citizens of their valuable capital invested in illegal housing schemes, did not deserve any concession and Punjab Police in collaboration with other government agencies would do its utmost to curb such oppressive elements.

The IGP Punjab said that clear instructions were given to the police teams in all the districts for immediate action as per law on references of government agencies under which Punjab police would provide all possible support and co-operation in dealing with such references.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on operations against illegal housing schemes and land mafia groups at the Central Police Office here. During the meeting, IG Punjab was apprised of the actions taking place in the last two days,said official spokesperson.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan briefed that during the last two days, 856 FIRs were registered on the references of development authorities, municipal corporations and other government agencies. He further said that FIRs was registered on one reference of 2009, eight reference of 2012, three references of 2013, two references of 2014, 28 references of 2015, 63 references of 2016 and 126 references of 2017.

The IG Punjab directed that operations should be continued on a regular basis against the occupiers of government/ private properties and illegal housing schemes and a weekly progress report of these operations should also be sent to the Central Police Office.

