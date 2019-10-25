UrduPoint.com
Police Continue Anti Riot Exercises In Hangu

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:46 PM

District police Friday started anti riot exercises to cope with untoward emergency situation and to depress illegal mob, said spokesperson

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) District police Friday started anti riot exercises to cope with untoward emergency situation and to depress illegal mob, said spokesperson.

The professional exercises held here at Police Line were supervised by DSP Headquarters Asad Zubair Khan and DSP City Rehmatulla Khan.

Expert chief drill instructors imparted different formations of raids and leading principles of protection of public and their properties to police force.

