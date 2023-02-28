Police continue crackdown against criminals in Lahore

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has reiterated his resolve to make all out efforts including preemptive and preventive measures to control crime and serve humanity with more dedication and zeal, by using smart and community based policing as key factors to meet the ongoing challenges of new trends of crimes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has reiterated his resolve to make all out efforts including preemptive and preventive measures to control crime and serve humanity with more dedication and zeal, by using smart and community based policing as key factors to meet the ongoing challenges of new trends of crimes.

The institutional structure of different units of Lahore Police has been strengthened to improve the performance of the force, he added.

According to the facts and figures for the month of February for eradication of crime, Lahore police arrested 10275 criminals involved in different crimes. The Police arrested 441 members of 181 active dacoit gangs and recovered cash and valuables worth more than rupees 110 million from them.

The police recovered four cars, 467 motorcycles, 12 other vehicles, one laptop and 366 mobile phones as well from the criminals.

During the grand action against illegal weapons in the city, Lahore police arrested 677 criminals and registered cases against them in different police stations of the city. Police recovered 01 Kalashnikov, 55 rifles, 38 guns, 607 pistols and revolvers and more than three thousands bullets along with cartridges from these criminals.

During action against drug peddlers, police arrested as many as 940 criminals and registered FIRs against them during previous month and recovered from them more than 08 kg heroin, 490 kg of hashish and 10853 litres of liquor.

Similarly, the police arrested 562 criminals involved in gambling and registered 95 cases against them recovering more than rupees 167,4000 as gambling money from them. Moreover, 4604 proclaimed and targeted offenders and Court Absconders along with 361 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) of 'A' category were arrested during last month( February).

Lahore Police also arrested 944 accused for violating Kite Flying Act and recovered 7851 kites as well as 1087 strings from them. As many as 51 accused involved in aerial firing were also arrested 59 cases had been registered against them this year.

As many as 2743 law breakers were arrested under National Action Plan (NAP) last month in different violations. Accordingly 414 accused were arrested in violation of Security of Vulnerable Establishments Ordinance, 435 in violation of Sound System Regulation Ordinance, 1212 in violation of Information of Temporary Residents Ordinance, 677 in Arms (Amendments) Ordinance, 03 in Prohibition of Expressing Matters on Walls (Amendments) Ordinance whereas two accused were arrested in violation of Hate Material Cases last month. The CCPO has once again issued a stern warning to gangsters, miscreants, squatter mafia and other criminals to stop crime, adding that Lahore is a city of civilized people, there is absolutely no room for individual or organized criminals.