Police Continue Crackdown Against Kite Sellers, Flyers; 22 Held, 2473 Kites Recovered

Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:21 PM

Rawalpindi police on Thursday continued special crackdown against kite sellers and flyers and arrested 22 besides recovering 2473 kites and 55 kites flying string rolls from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police on Thursday continued special crackdown against kite sellers and flyers and arrested 22 besides recovering 2473 kites and 55 kites flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Airport, Cantt, Civil Line, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Rawat, City, Waris Khan, Bani, New Town and Sadiqabad police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and rounded up 22 kite flyers and sellers namely Ali Rizwan, Muhammad Asif, Waqar Khan, Muhammad Zain Siddique, Zulqarnain Ahsan, Ahmed Waseem, Ahsan Iqbal, Intizar Shah, Afaq, Waqar Ahmed, Anwar Khan and others and recovered 2473 kites with 55 string rolls from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.

He said, no one would be allowed to violate the ban on kite flying, imposed by the Punjab government and the CPO had directed the police officers to net the violators and register FIRs against them.

