Police continue crackdown against motorbikes without number plates

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Crackdown against motorcycles without number plates continued on the second day across the district.

Overall 550 motorbikes without number plates were seized during the last 24 hours on the order of DPO Kot Addu, the police said on Thursday.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of KotAddu Police Station said the operation was launched to investigate crimes, adding there was no intention of causing inconvenience to motorists. Stepping up action to catch motorbikes without registration plates would help in curbing the crime rate in the district, he added.

The DPO appealed to citizens to affix number plates on their bikes, and said that protecting the lives and property of the masses was the prime responsibility of the police forces for which they will "leave no stone unturned".