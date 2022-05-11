UrduPoint.com

Police Continue Crackdown Against Professional Beggars, 35 Held

The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 35 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps

On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working day and night, to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars. "The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is requested to not serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic," he added.

