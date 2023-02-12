UrduPoint.com

Police Continue Crackdown On Kite-flying

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Police continue crackdown on kite-flying

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The capital city police arrested more than 500 people allegedly involved in manufacturing, selling as well as flying kite, and registered cases against them during the first month of the year.

The police also recovered more than 3,700 kites and 600 string rolls from the accused along with kites manufacturing merchandise during the crackdown.

It was revealed in a police performance report regarding action taken against violators of the Kite Flying Act in the city this year.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IGP Bilal Siddique Kamyana issued directions to the police officers and officials to ensure implementation on Kite Flying Act in their respective areas.

He also directed all the police officers to take strict and indiscriminate action against kite-flyers, sellers and manufacturers. He said that drone technology should also be used to capture kite-flyers in narrow streets and thickly populated areas of the city. Parents should play their role to discourage their children carry out kite -flying activity, he added.

Bilal Kamyana continued that strict departmental action would also be taken against the officers over their failure to implement the Kite Flying Act and poor performance in arresting kite and strings manufacturers as well as sellers.

He said that the kite sellers using social media pages to sell kites and string online would also be arrested.

Related Topics

Drone Lahore Police Technology Poor Social Media All From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

8 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

17 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

18 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.