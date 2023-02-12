Police continue crackdown on kite-flying

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The capital city police arrested more than 500 people allegedly involved in manufacturing, selling as well as flying kite, and registered cases against them during the first month of the year.

The police also recovered more than 3,700 kites and 600 string rolls from the accused along with kites manufacturing merchandise during the crackdown.

It was revealed in a police performance report regarding action taken against violators of the Kite Flying Act in the city this year.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IGP Bilal Siddique Kamyana issued directions to the police officers and officials to ensure implementation on Kite Flying Act in their respective areas.

He also directed all the police officers to take strict and indiscriminate action against kite-flyers, sellers and manufacturers. He said that drone technology should also be used to capture kite-flyers in narrow streets and thickly populated areas of the city. Parents should play their role to discourage their children carry out kite -flying activity, he added.

Bilal Kamyana continued that strict departmental action would also be taken against the officers over their failure to implement the Kite Flying Act and poor performance in arresting kite and strings manufacturers as well as sellers.

He said that the kite sellers using social media pages to sell kites and string online would also be arrested.