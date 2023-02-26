UrduPoint.com

Police Continue Crackdown On Kite Flying

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Police continue crackdown on kite flying

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore police have arrested more than 800 people over violation of the Kite Flying Act, and registered cases against them, during the current month so far.

According to the performance report, released for February 2023 here on Sunday, the violators included kite-flyers, sellers and manufacturers. The police recovered more than 7,000 kites and 980 string rolls from the accused, along with kite manufacturing merchandise during the crackdown.

The report said the City division police arrested 224 accused, Cantt 176, Model Town division 140, Iqbal Town 123, Civil Lines 75 whereas Sadar division police arrested 65 accused over violation of the Kite Flying Act.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IGP Bilal Siddique Kamyana issued directions to the police officers and officials to ensure implementation of the Kite Flying Act in their respective areas. He said drone technology should also be used to capture kite-flyers in narrow streets and thickly populated areas of the city.

Kamyana said that strict departmental action would also be taken against the officers over failure to implement the Kite Flying Act. He said that the kite sellers using the social media pages to sell kites and string rolls online would also be arrested.

