Police Continue Crackdown On Kite Sellers; Arrest 21 With 1400 Kites

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 02:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police here on Wednesday continued special crackdown against kite sellers and flyers and arrested 21 accused besides recovering 1400 kites and kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawal Division police held 15 and recovered 600 kites and kite flying string rolls.

Potohar Division Police in their operations against kite sellers and flyers managed to net four and recovered 241 kites and string rolls.

Similarly, Saddar Division police also rounded up three accused for having 600 kites and string rolls.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers. Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the kite flying ban violators and they were being sent behind the bars.

