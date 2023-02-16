UrduPoint.com

Police Continue Crackdown On Kite Sellers; Arrest 10

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Police continue crackdown on kite sellers; arrest 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police here on Thursday continued a special crackdown against kite sellers and flyers and arrested 10 accused besides recovering 423 kites and 18 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan Police held an accused namely Asad for having 200 kites and two string rolls while Saddar Baroni police arrested Usman with 58 kites.

Dhamial police netted an accused identified as islam and recovered 40 kites while Taxila police nabbed Waqar for carrying 20 kites, and Aziz for having 25 kites and string rolls.

Bani police in their operation arrested Abdullah for possessing 55 kites and four string rolls.

Naseerabad police also held a kite seller, Hamad, with 26 kites.

R.A.Bazhar police netted Abdul Rehman and recovered 10 kites and string rolls from his possession and Imtiaz with 15 kites and string rolls.

The spokesman informed that divisional superintendents of Police had directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action by the law was being taken against the kite flying ban violators and they were being sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Taxila Saddar From

Recent Stories

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

6 minutes ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

1 hour ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.