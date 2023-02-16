Police continue crackdown on kite sellers; arrest 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police here on Thursday continued a special crackdown against kite sellers and flyers and arrested 10 accused besides recovering 423 kites and 18 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan Police held an accused namely Asad for having 200 kites and two string rolls while Saddar Baroni police arrested Usman with 58 kites.

Dhamial police netted an accused identified as islam and recovered 40 kites while Taxila police nabbed Waqar for carrying 20 kites, and Aziz for having 25 kites and string rolls.

Bani police in their operation arrested Abdullah for possessing 55 kites and four string rolls.

Naseerabad police also held a kite seller, Hamad, with 26 kites.

R.A.Bazhar police netted Abdul Rehman and recovered 10 kites and string rolls from his possession and Imtiaz with 15 kites and string rolls.

The spokesman informed that divisional superintendents of Police had directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action by the law was being taken against the kite flying ban violators and they were being sent behind the bars.