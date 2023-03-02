Police continue crackdown on kite sellers; arrest 38

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police here on Thursday continued special crackdown against kite sellers and flyers and arrested 38 accused besides recovering over 800 kites, kite flying string rolls, two pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 38 accused including kite flyers, sellers and involved in aerial firing.

He informed that Rawal Division police held 15 on recovery of 250 kites and kite flying string rolls.

Potohar Division police arrested nine and recovered 300 kites and kite flying string rolls.

Similarly, Saddar Division police netted 10 and seized 250 kites and kite flying string rolls.

The spokesman informed that Waris Khan, Gungmandi and Gujar Khan police in their ongoing operations against aerial firing and kite flying managed to arrest four accused namely Usman Raheel, Hamza Shahid, Husnain and Daniyal who were identified through videos uploaded on social media. Police also recovered two pistols, ammunition and kites from their possession.

The spokesman informed that divisional superintendents of Police had directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the kite flying ban violators and they were being sent behind the bars.

