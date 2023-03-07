Police continue crackdown on kite sellers; arrest seven

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police here on Tuesday continued special crackdown against kite sellers and flyers and arrested seven accused besides recovering over 77 kites, kite flying string rolls, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani conducted raids in different areas and rounded up seven accused including kite flyers and sellers.

He informed that Sadiqabad, R.A.Bazar, Race Course, and Rawat police held seven kite flyers and sellers namely Akramuddin, Bilal, Danial, Wasal, Kashif, Jahanzaib and Miandad and recovered 77 kites and kite flying string rolls from their possession.

The spokesman informed that divisional superintendents of Police had also directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the kite flying ban violators and they were being sent behind the bars.