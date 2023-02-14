UrduPoint.com

Police Continue Crackdown On Kite Sellers; Recover 6200 Kites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Police continue crackdown on kite sellers; recover 6200 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police here on Tuesday continued special crackdown against kite sellers and flyers and arrested four accused besides recovering 6200 kites and kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town Police rounded up a kite seller namely Akash with 6000 kites.

R.A.Bazar police held Abdul Ahad and Mazhar for having 180 kites and kite flying string rolls.

Airport police also arrested an accused identified as Sabih for possessing 50 kites and string rolls.

Divisional Superintendents of Police had also directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers, he said and informed that on the special instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the kite flying ban violators and they were being sent behind the bars.

