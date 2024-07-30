Police continue crackdown on power pilferers

The police intensified a crackdown against electricity thieves across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The police intensified a crackdown against electricity thieves across the province.

Various teams in every district, including Lahore, are assisting the ongoing campaign

against electricity theft.

According to a police spokesperson, in the first seven months of the current year, a total

of 61,583 cases against power pilferers had been registered across the province, including

Lahore, and 32,733 suspects had been arrested and imprisoned. Challans have been

completed for over 37,629 cases of electricity theft, and 5,055 accused were convicted

who caused financial damage to the national exchequer.

In the city, 18,156 cases have been registered, leading to the arrest of 17,796 suspects,

with stringent legal actions underway against them.