Police Continue Crackdown On Power Pilferers
Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 10:19 PM
The police intensified a crackdown against electricity thieves across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The police intensified a crackdown against electricity thieves across the province.
Various teams in every district, including Lahore, are assisting the ongoing campaign
against electricity theft.
According to a police spokesperson, in the first seven months of the current year, a total
of 61,583 cases against power pilferers had been registered across the province, including
Lahore, and 32,733 suspects had been arrested and imprisoned. Challans have been
completed for over 37,629 cases of electricity theft, and 5,055 accused were convicted
who caused financial damage to the national exchequer.
In the city, 18,156 cases have been registered, leading to the arrest of 17,796 suspects,
with stringent legal actions underway against them.
