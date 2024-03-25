Police continue crackdown on profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) In compliance with the orders of the Punjab Chief Minister, Lahore police continued a crackdown on profiteers across the city.

As part of ongoing operations against profiteering, 702 individuals have been apprehended following the registration of 266 cases in the past month.

Lahore police's spokesperson told media on Monday that 127 individuals involved in profiteering were arrested in the City Division, 159 in the Cantonment Division, 94 in the Civil Lines Division, 76 in the Sadar Division, 66 in the Iqbal Town Division and 180 in the Model Town Division.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that an indiscriminate crackdown against profiteers was underway, aiming to ensure the availability of affordable and quality goods to citizens. He emphasized that strict action was taken against profiteers and hoarders. There would be no leniency towards those who exploit citizens and are involved in hoarding and profiteering, he added.