Open Menu

Police Continue Crackdown On Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Police continue crackdown on profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) In compliance with the orders of the Punjab Chief Minister, Lahore police continued a crackdown on profiteers across the city.

As part of ongoing operations against profiteering, 702 individuals have been apprehended following the registration of 266 cases in the past month.

Lahore police's spokesperson told media on Monday that 127 individuals involved in profiteering were arrested in the City Division, 159 in the Cantonment Division, 94 in the Civil Lines Division, 76 in the Sadar Division, 66 in the Iqbal Town Division and 180 in the Model Town Division.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that an indiscriminate crackdown against profiteers was underway, aiming to ensure the availability of affordable and quality goods to citizens. He emphasized that strict action was taken against profiteers and hoarders. There would be no leniency towards those who exploit citizens and are involved in hoarding and profiteering, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Punjab Media

Recent Stories

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Isl ..

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC

1 hour ago
 Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, pla ..

Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy

1 hour ago
 e-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Throu ..

E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

2 hours ago
 Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagC ..

Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..

2 hours ago
 Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dis ..

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute

2 hours ago
 Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

3 hours ago
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arab ..

Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail

3 hours ago
 Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

5 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

5 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

5 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan