Police Continue Crackdown On Profiteers
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) In compliance with the orders of the Punjab Chief Minister, Lahore police continued a crackdown on profiteers across the city.
As part of ongoing operations against profiteering, 702 individuals have been apprehended following the registration of 266 cases in the past month.
Lahore police's spokesperson told media on Monday that 127 individuals involved in profiteering were arrested in the City Division, 159 in the Cantonment Division, 94 in the Civil Lines Division, 76 in the Sadar Division, 66 in the Iqbal Town Division and 180 in the Model Town Division.
Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that an indiscriminate crackdown against profiteers was underway, aiming to ensure the availability of affordable and quality goods to citizens. He emphasized that strict action was taken against profiteers and hoarders. There would be no leniency towards those who exploit citizens and are involved in hoarding and profiteering, he added.
Recent Stories
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Babar Sarfraz Alpa assumes charge as RPO1 minute ago
-
DG Agri Research felicitates Advisor Social Welfare1 minute ago
-
0.2 million ration bags distributed in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in Abbottabad Orphanage hostel room due to short circuit2 minutes ago
-
D.C chaired the meeting regarding 45th anniversary of ZAB12 minutes ago
-
Power struggle causes disarray in PTI’s ranks: Tarar21 minutes ago
-
AIOU to establish a state-of-the-art campus in Mardan21 minutes ago
-
16 kite-sellers arrested in Attock22 minutes ago
-
Dar receives call from Britain's Foreign Secretary, agree to further enhance bilateral relations22 minutes ago
-
Smuggler pretending as student caught with 11.2kg hashish22 minutes ago
-
KU declares results of ADA regular, external Part-I annual exams 202222 minutes ago
-
Turkish Ambassador calls on CM Punjab and Nawaz Sharif32 minutes ago