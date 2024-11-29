Police Continue Efforts For Smog Prevention, Environmental Protection
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 09:16 PM
Following the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police are actively working to prevent smog and protect the environment, ensuring strict implementation of SOPs related to anti-smog measures
Punjab Police spokesperson said that in the last 24 hours, a crackdown across the province resulted in the registration of 08 cases, the arrest of 01 accused, and fines exceeding 700,000 rupees imposed on 438 individuals.
Additionally, 28 warnings were issued. Violations included 02 cases of crop residue burning, 345 cases of vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 05 violations by brick kilns, and others.
The spokesperson further said that, this year, a total of 3,128 individuals have been arrested in the anti-smog crackdown, with 3,723 cases registered. Additionally, 7,293 warnings have been issued, and over 91 million rupees in fines have been imposed on 97,144 individuals.
Violations included 1,998 cases of crop residue burning, 32,252 cases of vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 354 industrial violations, 1,384 violations by brick kilns, and 332 other offenses.
Furthermore, in the last 24 hours, challans were issued for 5,686 vehicles emitting excessive smoke, and 459 vehicles were impounded.
This year, a total of 849,109 vehicles emitting excessive smoke have been challaned, with 168,873 vehicles impounded and 10,082 fitness certificates suspended.
The IG Punjab has instructed an intensified crackdown on polluters across highways, industrial areas, agricultural sites, and other locations, emphasizing zero tolerance for violations of anti-smog SOPs and ensuring swift action against the responsible individuals.
