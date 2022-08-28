UrduPoint.com

Police Continue Welfare Services To Flood Affectees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Peshawar police is at the forefront to provide timely relief to the flood affectees in different areas wherein special measures are being taken to provide food and other commodities to them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi is supervising the process of preparing lunch boxes for the flood victims and such lunch boxes are being distributed on various points among the flood affected families.

He also directed to provide uniform food to all the affected areas. Police Jawans are actively participating in welfare services and relief activities.

