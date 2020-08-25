Police continues checking public places

Local police on Tuesday continues checking of security duty, hotels, buses, bus station, internal and external routes of the city under given security plan, official said

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Local police on Tuesday continues checking of security duty, hotels, buses, bus station, internal and external routes of the city under given security plan, official said.

DPO Nadeem Abbas has started making district-wide surprise visit while SDPO, S.H.

O along with various checking teams were placed in direct connect to the DPO.

Confirmation certificates were being taken from resorts, hotels, bus stands among all public places which came on processions' routes.

DPO Nadeem Abbas added that the air of The Mazhargarh was peaceful. He said that every soldier of the police department was on duty and fully prepared to thwart any kind of unpleasant incident.