Open Menu

Police Contradict Claim Of Child's Death Due To Kite String

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Police contradict claim of child's death due to kite string

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The real truth about the death of a child due to alleged kite string in Taqi Park area of Sargodha has come to light. Punjab Police spokesman said that the perception of the child being electrocuted while flying a kite is completely contrary to the facts.

Actually the boy was using an iron rod to fly a pigeon, the rod hit the high voltage wires and he was electrocuted.

The child's grandfather has also brought out all the facts in this regard in his video statement. In a video statement released on social media, the child's grandfather said that his grandson left the house before fasting.

He was trying to fly a pigeon from the roof when he was electrocuted.

He said that unconfirmed news are being spread about the incident that it happened due to kites or its strings, which are completely false and contrary to facts.

Immediately after the incident, 1122 also reached the spot and conformed that the child has died.

He further said that the child lost his life in the accident naturally and he does not want to take action against anyone as it was a incident.

Related Topics

Accident Police Punjab Social Media Died Sargodha Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

23 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

23 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

23 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

23 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

23 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

23 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

23 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

23 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

23 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan