Police Convoy Targeted In Bomb Blast; DPO Escapes
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A remote-controlled bomb on Saturday targeted the convoy of District Police Officer (DPO) Shah Hassan in the Doa Khwaro Shekolai area within the jurisdiction of Choga Police Station here.
The attack appeared to have been a deliberate attempt on law enforcement personnel.
Luckily, DPO Shah Hassan and all accompanying officers and personnel escaped the blast without injury. However, a private vehicle belonging to a Special Branch official was damaged in the explosion.
In response, police forces swiftly cordoned off the area and initiated a large-scale search and strike operation.
The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) was currently inspecting the site to assess the nature and impact of the explosive device.
