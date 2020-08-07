Police cop drowned in deep water while swimming

A police cop on Thursday drowned in a dam in Gujar Khan who came here to spend Eid vacations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):A police cop on Thursday drowned in a dam in Gujar Khan who came here to spend Eid vacations.

According to details, Police cop namely Wasif Javed went for swimming in Ogahon Dam in Gujar Khan while swimming, he went to deep water and drowned.

Rescue 1122 divers rushed to the scene and conducted search operation to find out the body. After hectic efforts, the rescuers recovered the body.

On the other hand, Gujar Khan Police also recovered the motorcycle, mobile phone and shoes of the cop from the bank of dam.

A police officer confirmed the death of the cop and told media that Wasif Javed was deputed in Special Protection Unit SPU in Lahore.