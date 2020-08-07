UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Cop Drowned In Deep Water While Swimming

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 01:13 AM

Police cop drowned in deep water while swimming

A police cop on Thursday drowned in a dam in Gujar Khan who came here to spend Eid vacations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):A police cop on Thursday drowned in a dam in Gujar Khan who came here to spend Eid vacations.

According to details, Police cop namely Wasif Javed went for swimming in Ogahon Dam in Gujar Khan while swimming, he went to deep water and drowned.

Rescue 1122 divers rushed to the scene and conducted search operation to find out the body. After hectic efforts, the rescuers recovered the body.

On the other hand, Gujar Khan Police also recovered the motorcycle, mobile phone and shoes of the cop from the bank of dam.

A police officer confirmed the death of the cop and told media that Wasif Javed was deputed in Special Protection Unit SPU in Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Water Mobile Dam Bank Gujar Khan Colombian Peso Rescue 1122 Media From

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

3 hours ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

4 hours ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

4 hours ago

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

3 minutes ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

4 hours ago

MoU signed to improve lives of blind people

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.