Police Cop Injured In Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Police cop injured in firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :A police cop was injured in a firing incident that took place in the Airport Road area, here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, a police cop was attacked by unknown armed men near Almo chowk.

Resultantly, he suffered bullet injuries and was rushed to the civil hospital.

The assailants managed to escape. The condition of the injured police cop was stated to be out of danger.

The cause of the attack was yet to be ascertained.

Further probe was underway.

