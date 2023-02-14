Police cop injured in hand grenade attack

A Police personnel suffered injuries in a hand grenade attack here, on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :A Police personnel suffered injuries in a hand grenade attack here, on Tuesday.

According to Police, unknown miscreants lobbed a hand grenade inside Police station Shalkot.

Resultantly, one official sustained injuries as the miscreants managed to escape the crime scene.

The injured police personnel was moved to the nearby hospital for the medical aid. Luckily, no loss of life was reported.

Soon after the incident, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the arrest of the miscreants.