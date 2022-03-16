UrduPoint.com

Police Cop Involved In Drug Peddling Held, 6kg Heroin Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 08:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have recovered six kilogrammes heroin worth millions of rupee by arresting a police cop involved in drug peddling here on Wednesday.

Spokesperson for police said that SHO Dehli Gate police Rai Nazakat Ali along with police team stopped a vehicle near Maswan chowk and recovered heroin during checking and arrested notorious drug peddler namely Nadeem alias Chitta.

The arrested outlaw was performing duty as constable in Punjab constabulary.

The case was registered against the accused. The recovered heroin was to be supplied to various colleges and universities in the city and it would help to break the drugs network in the city.

The strict legal action under criminal proceedings was being taken against the accused and he would also be suspended from service. There was no space of such black sheep in the department and zero tolerance policy was being followed on such incidents as per directions of Inspector General of police Punjab.

