Police Cop Killed In Mastung

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Police cop killed in Mastung

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :A police cop was killed in an attack by armed men on a polio team in Kili Kariz, a suburb of Mastung district here Friday, officials of the district administration told.

They said the armed men, opened fire on a polio team killing the police cop Shahzad Ahmed Bangulzai on the spot.

Soon after the incident, local administration reached the site and shifted the deceased to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Hospital.

The attackers managed to escape from the crime scene.

Further probe is underway.

