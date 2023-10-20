Open Menu

Police Cop Martyred In Kohat Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Police cop martyred in Kohat firing

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) A policeman Kashif, who was injured in the exchange of fire with a drug dealer on Thursday night, was martyred due to his injuries in Kohat.

According to the spokesman of Kohat police, last night the police party raided the hilly wilderness of Chakrakot Bala to arrest the accused drug dealer in the suburban area of Chakrakot Bala.

During the raid, the accused opened fire on the police party, as a result of which the policeman Kashif was martyred. A large-scale operation is underway against the accused in the area.

APP/arq/378

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Kohat

Recent Stories

Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in ..

Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in agricultural modernization: P ..

16 minutes ago
 5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with In ..

5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with Infinix ZERO 30 5G

54 minutes ago
 vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence ..

Vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage lat ..

DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within eme ..

2 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action ..

COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action at Arctic Circle Assembly

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowle ..

Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowledge on housing projects

2 hours ago
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia

2 hours ago
 ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during G ..

ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &qu ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &quot;Union Fortress 9&quot; mili ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Paki ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2 ..

COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2023' exercise

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash beco ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash becomes top trend on social media

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan