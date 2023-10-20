Police cop martyred in Kohat firing

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) A policeman Kashif, who was injured in the exchange of fire with a drug dealer on Thursday night, was martyred due to his injuries in Kohat.

According to the spokesman of Kohat police, last night the police party raided the hilly wilderness of Chakrakot Bala to arrest the accused drug dealer in the suburban area of Chakrakot Bala.

During the raid, the accused opened fire on the police party, as a result of which the policeman Kashif was martyred. A large-scale operation is underway against the accused in the area.

