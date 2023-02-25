UrduPoint.com

Police Cop Martyred, Two Injured In Khuzdar's IED Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Police cop martyred, two injured in Khuzdar's IED blast

One police cop was martyred and two suffered injuries in a blast that occurred in Khuzdar district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :One police cop was martyred and two suffered injuries in a blast that occurred in Khuzdar district on Saturday.

According to the district administration, unknown miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) which exploded when a police patrolling team was passing by the area.

Resultantly, the driver of the police van namely Deen Mohammad died instantly while two others received critical injuries.

Soon after the incident, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Ilyas Kibzai reached the site and moved the victims to district headquarters hospital. The condition of one police personnel was stated to be critical.

An emergency was imposed in the hospital while a large number of citizens reached the hospital to donate blood.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) had cordoned off the area and launched a search for the miscreants, as further probe was underway.

