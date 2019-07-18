UrduPoint.com
Police Cops Honored For Their Performance

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:29 PM

Regional Police officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Ahsan Tufail on Thursday visited Attock police station and honored different cops with award, shields, certificates and cash prizes for their outstanding performance

The RPO also attended the crime meeting in which District Police Officer (DPO)Attock Syed Shahzad Nadeem Boukhari along with sub divisional officers gave briefing regarding the statistics of crime and steps taken for the security, crime control and law and order situation in the district.

Later addressing to police darbar, the regional police chief lauded the act of bravery and courage demonstrated by the police officers.

The RPO has expressed the hope that they would continue to perform their duties with zest and zeal for elimination of heinous crimes and maintenance of law and order in the province.

He also directed the policemen to perform their duties without any greed and fear and they should serve the people with full dedication so that the police force could enjoy the full confidence of the society.

He further said that the good officers and personnel were proud of department whereas dishonest, shirker and dull officers and personnel have no place in the department.

