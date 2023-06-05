Police counters at hospitals issue 10,433 medicolegal certificates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Thirteen police service counters, established by the Lahore police in various hospitals of the provincial capital, issued a total of 10,433 medicolegal certificates so far this year.

In a statement released on Monday, Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said the police service countres were open for the public round-the-clock.

Giving details, he said that 1,995 medicolegal certificates were issued at Lahore General Hospital, 1,576 at Jinnah Hospital, 1,256 at Services Hospital, 1,159 at Mayo Hospital, 871 at Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, and 370 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Additionally, 304 medical certificates were issued at Nawaz Sharif Hospital, and 563 at Rural Health Centre Barki, 685 at Awan Dheaye Wala, 397 at Manga Mandi, 423 at Rural Health Centre Raiwind, and 328 at Rural Health Centre Chung, he added.

The CCPO added that police officials were also receiving assistance with medical police verifications and treatment. So far this year, a total of 2,102 police officers and their families were provided with necessary facilities through the police service countres.