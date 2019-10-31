UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Counters At Hospitals Providing Help To Families Of Victims

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:27 PM

Police counters at hospitals providing help to families of victims

Under the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan, Police Khidmat Counters have been established at hospitals in Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan to provide information and guidance to the relatives of train tragedy victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Under the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan, Police Khidmat Counters have been established at hospitals in Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan to provide information and guidance to the relatives of train tragedy victims.

He expressed sympathies with the families of the deceased and the injured persons in Tezgam train fire accident near Liaquatpur,district Rahim Yar Khan.

In his message here on Thursday, the IG Punjab said that every official of the Punjab Police was sharing the grief of the victim families.

Upon getting information of the tragic incident, he directed RPO Bahawalpur and DPO Rahim Yar Khan to reach the spot, constitute police teams and stay over there to help the affected families.

The police participated in the rescue operation under the supervision of RPO Bahwalpur Imran Mehmud and DPO Rahim Yar Khan Ameer Taimur Khan and also ensured provision of food, medicines, water and shifting of the injured passengers to hospitals.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Police Punjab Water Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Liaquatpur Nawaz Khan

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince review Federal Youth Aut ..

12 minutes ago

200 irregular migrants rescued off Libyan coast

31 seconds ago

DPR Ready for Prisoner Exchange With Kiev in Line ..

32 seconds ago

"Women should rape men if they want equality", Qam ..

23 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 442 points ..

16 minutes ago

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 88,000 per tola ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.