Police counters at hospitals providing help to families of victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Under the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan, Police Khidmat Counters have been established at hospitals in Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan to provide information and guidance to the relatives of train tragedy victims.

He expressed sympathies with the families of the deceased and the injured persons in Tezgam train fire accident near Liaquatpur,district Rahim Yar Khan.

In his message here on Thursday, the IG Punjab said that every official of the Punjab Police was sharing the grief of the victim families.

Upon getting information of the tragic incident, he directed RPO Bahawalpur and DPO Rahim Yar Khan to reach the spot, constitute police teams and stay over there to help the affected families.

The police participated in the rescue operation under the supervision of RPO Bahwalpur Imran Mehmud and DPO Rahim Yar Khan Ameer Taimur Khan and also ensured provision of food, medicines, water and shifting of the injured passengers to hospitals.