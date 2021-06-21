UrduPoint.com
Police Course Held To Enhance Personnel's Capacity Building

Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:37 PM

The Islamabad police held a course at the Police Line Headquarters to enhance capacity building of the officers and personnel when it comes to investigating drug cases

The Islamabad police held a course at the Police Line Headquarters to enhance capacity building of the officers and personnel when it comes to investigating drug cases.

According to the details, phase-wise courses have been started for the personnel to enhance their capacity-building.

In the first phase, a course was organized so that the personnel investigate the drug cases on scientific lines.

The participants of the course were apprised about modern investigation techniques in cases related to drugs. The experts from the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) shared their experiences regarding investigation into such cases on scientific, technical and modern lines.

Commandant ANF Brig. Akhtar Aleem was attended the concluding ceremony as chief guest.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kousar, SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Umar Khan, AD ANF Muhammad Ghayas, Principal Training school Tahir Mahmood Khan and other police officers were present on the occasion.

Speaking to the participants, DIG (Operations) apprised them about the benefits of the training courses.

Commandant ANF appreciated the police performance against the drug-peddlers in the city and termed the police helping hand of the ANF. He said the ANF could do a little without the support of the police.

He expressed his concern that youth were falling prey to the menace of drugs.

He offered his support to the police in anti-drug activities.

Commandant ANF distributed certificates among the officers and personnel.

