UrduPoint.com

Police Crack Down On Complainant In Fake Theft Call, Legal Action Initiated

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Police crack down on complainant in fake theft call, legal action Initiated

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have taken swift action against a citizen, Khurram Javed, after he placed a hoax call reporting a dacoity incident in the jurisdiction of Koral police station.

Senior police officers and the Koral police team promptly responded to the call, but subsequent investigations, including CCTV footage analysis, revealed that the call was fabricated.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against Javed, who confessed to concocting the theft plot and making the false report to the police helpline, Pucar-15.

Capital Police Officer, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, has issued a stern warning against making hoax calls, stressing the negative impact on police resources and the potential risk to innocent lives.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station

Recent Stories

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

42 minutes ago

‘Elections 'll be only when I'll get them hold,’: says Zardari, claiming to ..

54 minutes ago
 Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah ..

Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi langua ..

1 hour ago
 National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Truc ..

National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Trucks and Shipments around the cl ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.