Police crack down on complainant in fake theft call, legal action Initiated

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have taken swift action against a citizen, Khurram Javed, after he placed a hoax call reporting a dacoity incident in the jurisdiction of Koral police station.

Senior police officers and the Koral police team promptly responded to the call, but subsequent investigations, including CCTV footage analysis, revealed that the call was fabricated.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against Javed, who confessed to concocting the theft plot and making the false report to the police helpline, Pucar-15.

Capital Police Officer, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, has issued a stern warning against making hoax calls, stressing the negative impact on police resources and the potential risk to innocent lives.