Police Crack Down on Crime in Kashmore and Ghotki

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A targeted operation by the Kashmore police had resulted in the death of an alleged dacoit and the injury of two others, while two kidnapped individuals were rescued.

The operation, which was carried out in collaboration with the Rangers, targeted the Kokari Nidwani gang, responsible for the recent murder of police constable Mazhar Mashori.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zubair Nazir Shaikh on Monday, the exchange of fire took place in the katcha area of PP Jamal, resulting in the death of one criminal and injuries to "dacoit" Allahyar and his accomplice.

The operation also led to the destruction of 20 hideouts used by the criminals.

In a separate incident, four alleged criminals were injured in a police firing in Ghotki. SSP Ghotki Dr. Samiullah Soomro stated that the police used 25 mobile units, six bulletproof vehicles, and drone cameras during the operation, demonstrating their determination to recover all captives and eliminate the criminals.

The police operations in Kashmore and Ghotki were part of a broader effort to crack down on crime and ensure public safety in the region.