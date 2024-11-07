Police crack down on drug dealers in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Following strict orders from SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sithar, the Mirpurkhas police have intensified their operations against drug dealers, on Thursday.

According to a press release from the SSP's office, Inspector Rahim Khoso and his team from the CIA conducted a successful raid on a drug warehouse near Jinnah Primary school in Satellite Town. During the operation, they arrested Sajid Abbasi son of Ismail Abbasi while his accomplice, Naeem alias Nama managed to escape.

The police recovered a significant quantity of illegal substances including 140 packets of safina gutka (15,400 sachets), 110 packets (12,100 sachets) and 197 bags of saffron gutka.

A case has been registered under the Gutka Act at the Satellite Town police station and further investigations are underway.

In a separate operation, police arrested Muzmal Rajput son of Muzaffar Hussain Rajput. They seized 100 packets of Royal King Gutka (11,000 sachets) from his possession.

He has been charged under section 4/8 of the Gutka Prohibition Act with Case No. 98/2024 registered at the Tando Jan Muhammad police station.

