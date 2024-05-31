Police crack down on drug smugglers: 5,289 arrested this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Police have arrested 5,289 suspects and registered 4,726 cases during this year's operations against the network of drug smugglers involved in the heinous drug trade in Peshawar.

On the special instructions of CCPO Peshawar, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, successful operations have been carried out across the district, including a special campaign over the past two weeks, which resulted in the recovery of 161 kg of charas (cannabis) worth millions of rupees, 30 kg of ice (methamphetamine), 6 kg of heroin, and 173 bottles of liquor.

The arrested suspects include inter-provincial drug smugglers and suppliers who were providing drugs to Peshawar and other districts.

The ongoing crackdown has specifically targeted dangerous drug peddlers.

During the first five months of the current year, Peshawar Police have registered 4,726 cases and arrested 5,289 suspects, recovering 177 kg of ice, 866 kg of charas, 80 kg of heroin, 49 kg of opium, and 1,564 bottles of liquor.

CCPO Peshawar, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, has directed further intensification of the ongoing crackdown on drugs and has called for special measures to raise awareness among the public, especially youth and students, about the harmful effects of drugs. Additionally, Divisional SPs have been given special tasks to monitor and supervise the ongoing operations.