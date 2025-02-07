Open Menu

Police Crack Down On Gambling Ahead Of Major Cricket Events

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Police crack down on gambling ahead of major cricket events

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Lahore Police have intensified operations against gambling dens and online betting ahead of the tri-nation series and Champions Trophy, arresting 446 suspects and registering 118 cases.

According to a police spokesperson, over Rs. 2.9 million were recovered from offenders this year. Arrests were made 152 in City, 126 in Cantonment, 18 in Civil Lines, 31 in Saddar, 80 in Iqbal Town, and 39 in Model Town areas.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamiana said that operations were being ramped up to eliminate both physical and online gambling before the upcoming matches.

He directed officers to tighten surveillance on those involved in online betting and utilise information technology to track gambling networks.

He also urged authorities to monitor social media platforms and apps promoting gambling, stressing that offenders would be brought to justice. Calling gambling a social menace, he advised parents to closely monitor their children’s activities to prevent involvement in such practices.

Recent Stories

UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons ..

UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

18 minutes ago
 Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to ..

Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations

30 minutes ago
 DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to d ..

DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..

33 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic In ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..

33 minutes ago
 President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ..

President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors

33 minutes ago
 Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enha ..

Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..

33 minutes ago
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

39 minutes ago
 PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram ..

PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja

44 minutes ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamb ..

Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce

1 hour ago
 Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-J ..

Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic ..

UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan