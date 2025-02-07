Police Crack Down On Gambling Ahead Of Major Cricket Events
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Lahore Police have intensified operations against gambling dens and online betting ahead of the tri-nation series and Champions Trophy, arresting 446 suspects and registering 118 cases.
According to a police spokesperson, over Rs. 2.9 million were recovered from offenders this year. Arrests were made 152 in City, 126 in Cantonment, 18 in Civil Lines, 31 in Saddar, 80 in Iqbal Town, and 39 in Model Town areas.
CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamiana said that operations were being ramped up to eliminate both physical and online gambling before the upcoming matches.
He directed officers to tighten surveillance on those involved in online betting and utilise information technology to track gambling networks.
He also urged authorities to monitor social media platforms and apps promoting gambling, stressing that offenders would be brought to justice. Calling gambling a social menace, he advised parents to closely monitor their children’s activities to prevent involvement in such practices.
